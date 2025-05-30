NFL analyst projects bounce-back year for Seattle Seahawks' 4-time Pro Bowler
The Seattle Seahawks made some drastic changes to their offense during the offseason, but these moves have overshadowed some of their defensive additions. Former Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence signed a three-year, $42 million deal to join Seattle's talented front seven.
While quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have gotten the most headlines, Lawrence has more Pro Bowl appearances (4) than his new teammates combined.
Prior to his injury-riddled 2024 season, Lawrence put together back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns in Dallas. The 33-year-old may not be the player he once was, but some believe he's in a position to thrive in Seattle.
Pro Football Focus named one bounce-back candidate for each team entering the 2025 NFL season and Lawrence was chosen for the Seahawks.
"Just two seasons ago, Lawrence ranked second in the NFL with a 92.2 run-defense grade while also contributing 48 pressures to Dallas’ pass rush," wrote PFF's Dalton Wasserman. "His 2024 season was cut short after just 167 snaps due to a fractured foot. Even if Lawrence now profiles primarily as a run-stopping specialist, he’ll be a valuable addition to a Seahawks defense that ranked 19th in run-defense grade last season."
Lawrence has recorded 61.5 sacks, 97 tackles for a loss and 21 forced fumbles since being selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. The Seahawks don't need the veteran pass rusher to record double-digit sacks.
If Lawrence can stay healthy and get pressure off the edge, the rest should take care of itself. Seattle may not have anyone of Micah Parson's caliber but the overall talent level of the front seven is arguably better than what Lawrence had in Dallas.
The Seahawks defense should be the strength of the team this season, particularly in the early portion of the season as Darnold finds his footing.
