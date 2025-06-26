Analyst thinks Seahawks can win NFC West
The Seattle Seahawks fell just short of the NFC West crown last season, so they felt the need to make some changes across the roster.
The biggest change comes at quarterback where the team traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, which opened the door to sign Sam Darnold from the Minnesota Vikings.
Sports Illustrated contributor Matt Verdarame thinks the Seahawks have potential to win their division in 2025.
"Seattle won 10 games last year but didn’t make the postseason. One of the big problems was going 2–5 against playoff teams. The Seahawks must play better against top-tier competition, or it will be another year of watching January football from the couches," Verdarame wrote.
"To that end, Schneider brought in Darnold, hoping to get more from the passing game. In 2024, Smith threw for 4,320 yards, ranking fourth in the league, but also had 15 interceptions, only better than Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield. Darnold comes in with the edict of being explosive while also refraining from making mistakes, something he’s struggled with at times in his career. Last season, Darnold tossed 12 interceptions, tied for fourth-most in the NFL.
"... If Darnold can mimic his Minnesota showing, and the defense becomes a legitimate top-10 group, the Seahawks can fight for the NFC West and a playoff berth."
The Seahawks were able to scrounge 10 wins together last season, but the roster is very different, especially with Darnold under center.
A quarterback can change the entire tone of the team, and while Darnold and Geno Smith have similarities, it won't be the same.
Darnold could be better or worse, but either way, he is going to change the Seahawks, and that opens the door for more potential and higher possibilities.
