Klint Kubiak Likely Targetting Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed to be a Raider

The offseason is just as much of a battle as it is during an NFL game. Among the biggest battles in the NFL in the offseason is the development of the roster.

The Seattle Seahawks don't have as much of a battle as the Las Vegas Raiders do concerning the need to build their roster. The Seahawks' battles will be focused on making sure the other 31 teams in the league don't take their free agents.

A team like the Raiders will want the best players available, and it helps that new head coach Klint Kubiak already has a relationship with some of these players. One player that the Raiders are likely going to target is Seahawks wide receiver/specialist Rashid Shaheed, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

What makes Shaheed the weapon for Kubiak to retain?

It makes a lot of sense for Kubiak to target Shaheed. He has nearly two seasons of coaching and developing Shaheed into an explosive weapon with two different teams. Before arriving in Seattle as the offensive coordinator, he had the same position for the New Orleans Saints, where Shaheed was emerging onto the scene for a bad team.

The Raiders can use Shaheed as one of their most dynamic weapons on the team while taking multiple kickoff and punt returns. Kubiak knows how to utilize Shaheed in several different lineups and roles.

Most of all, Kubiak and the Raiders want a reliable and dynamic weapon for their new quarterback if, and when, the team drafts Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders want to get competent pass-catchers for the former Heisman Trophy winner instead of the same players that helped the team finish last in the league in scoring offense and passing offense.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) catches a pass against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Why should it be an easy decision for Shaheed to remain in Seattle?

This is a move that will help the Raiders, but what about Shaheed? The best option for Shaheed to be successful is to remain with the Seahawks. He has already proven to be a reliable and dangerous weapon for quarterback Sam Darnold. He can still be a versatile receiver, take running plays for big gains, and be the star return specialist.

Shaheed has become a household name for the 12 because he is a time bomb ready to explode for a big play once a game. In nine games since being traded at the NFL Trade Deadline, Shaheed caught 15 receptions for 188 yards and had seven carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.

He is a more dangerous player for the Seahawks as a return specialist, where he took 14 kickoffs for 418 yards and a touchdown, as well as 13 punts for 210 yards and a touchdown. Every Seahawk will remember his playoff impact, including returning the opening kickoff of the Divisional Round Game for a 95-yard touchdown.

Two more factors play in the Seahawks' favor. The first is that Shaheed said he wants to remain in Seattle after the 2025 NFL Season. The last big factor is that the Seahawks have the fifth-most-salary-cap space in the league, according to Spotrac. There isn't a negative factor that goes against Seattle, outside of Kubiak taking the Raiders’ head coaching job.