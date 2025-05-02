All Seahawks

'Banger' Miami RB named Seahawks' best-value pick in 2025 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks couldn't pass up on a running back steal in this year's draft.

Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (20) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45.
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (20) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Trade proposals for Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III have been swirling since the franchise took former Miami and Oregon State rusher Damien Martinez. That's primarily because of the team already boasting impressive depth behind Walker even before Martinez was selected.

Martinez has been hailed as one of the steals of the draft by Seattle after being picked in the seventh round (No. 223 overall) and subsequently comparing himself to Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch. While it was a lofty comparison, there are similarities in Lynch and Martinez's running styles.

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski named Martinez Seattle's "best value selection" from the 2025 NFL Draft, especially with the current state of the Seahawks' running back room.

"Miami's Damien Martinez inexplicably fell to the 223rd overall pick," Sobleski wrote. "To be fair, he's mostly a between-the-tackles banger, but he has some wiggle that led him to 3,169 yards over three seasons between two programs. He'll be 21 throughout his rookie campaign, too."

Miami running back Damien Martinez (RB22) during the 2025 NFL Combine
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami running back Damien Martinez (RB22) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Martinez isn't the ideal fit in Klint Kubiak's zone-stretch scheme. However, an argument can be made that he'll be decisive in where he chooses to cut and then get downhill in a hurry."

In college, Martinez displayed the decisive rushing style that Lynch had during his prime with the Seahawks, while also running with a similarly mesmerizing pace and power. The competition between Martinez and Kenny McIntosh would be much more intriguing to watch if it's for the immediate backup role than the third-string role.

Charbonnet has an ideal skill set for Kubiak's offense, and he's shown more growth than Walker in his short time in the NFL. He could easily be a starter for another club, while Walker has shown he may not be suited for an every-down role long-term. Martinez and McIntosh would be the specialty backs behind Charbonnet.

