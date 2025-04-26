Seahawks 'got another Beast Mode' in 7th-round Miami RB
Few running backs in this year's NFL Draft are more powerful than new Seattle Seahawks rusher Damien Martinez, who the team selected early in the seventh round (No. 223 overall) on Saturday. Martinez averaged 4.4 yards after contact in 2024, which was second among Power 4 running backs behind only Boise State's Ashton Jeanty — the sixth overall pick in the draft.
“You got another Beast Mode 2.0 coming up there," Martinez said after being selected by the Seahawks, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. "Get ready to see it.”
Martinez is setting lofty expectations for himself, as Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch is among the most beloved icons in Seattle sports. But watching Martinez's film, it's easy to see the comparison.
Martinez totaled 514 carries for 3,169 yards and 26 touchdowns in three collegiate seasons with Oregon State and Miami. He welcomes contact, regularly fighting through it, and has a contact balance that resembles Lynch's early in his career. It's far too early to say Martinez will ever grow into the caliber of player Lynch was, but the 21-year-old running back clearly has lofty aspirations.
Seattle's running back room will be crowded. Martinez will be competing with Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh and George Holani in training camp. Walker has been the starter the past two seasons but was particularly banged up in 2024. Charbonnet filled that role in Walker's stead — churning out a more efficient season, albeit with slightly lesser production.
There's no guarantee Martinez even makes the roster — let alone becoming a Seahawks legend — but it was surprising to see him drop as far in the draft as he did. He doesn't have top-end speed, which may have hurt his draft grade on some teams' boards, but he does possess a level of physical fortitude that is rare among running backs.
With the Seahawks' running back room stacking up, there will be plenty of competition for the top of the team's running back depth chart. It's a make-or-break season for Walker, in particular.
