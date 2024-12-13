By the Numbers: Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers
The Seahawks and Packers are set to renew something of a rivalry between the two proud NFC franchises on Sunday night. This is a clash of winning teams looking to make playoff runs.
What stats and figures go into this matchup as Seattle faces Green Bay for the first time since 2021?
5
The Seahawks have lost five of the last six matchups with the Packers. Their lone win came way back in November of 2018. Seattle has beaten the Packers just once since the famous NFC Championship Game in Seattle following the 2014 season. They met in the playoffs once more following the 2019 season, with Green Bay winning 28-23 in the Divisional Round. At one point, it felt like the Seahawks and Packers was an annual rivalry game, as they played nine times between 2012 and 2021.
16
The number of years since the Seahawks faced the Packers without Aaron Rodgers being their quarterback. Rodgers faced the Seahawks 13 times as a Green Bay Packer, with the first battle coming way back in January 2008. The last time these two teams squared off, the quarterback battle featured Matt Hasselbeck against Brett Favre, in the 2007 NFC Divisional Round.
24
The Packers have 24 takeaways as a defense this season, third-best in the NFL. If there is a quick way to make what could be a fun and festive atmosphere in Seattle on Sunday night turn somber quickly, it's the Seahawks offense turning the ball over. Indeed, Geno Smith has 12 interceptions, third-most in the NFL. However, to Smith's credit, he has gone two consecutive games without a turnover. This is a critical piece of the matchup against Green Bay. If Seattle can remain turnover-free, they should be in good position to win late in the game.
0
Despite making 29 starts in the NFL so far, quarterback Jordan Love is yet to start against the Seattle Seahawks, home or away. Love is 0-2 playing in the Pacific Time Zone as a Packer. While Love isn't on the torrid pace he was to finish last season, he is still putting together a solid season. He is 11th in QBR and seventh in passing touchdowns.
0 is also the number of points the Seahawks scored the last time these two teams met. On November 14, 2021, Green Bay's defense held the Seahawks offense to 208 yards, with two turnovers.
1,313
The number of yards from scrimmage for All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs this season. After a lackluster finale with the Raiders in 2023, he looks like a man reborn in Matt LaFleur's offense. He ranks seventh in scrimmage yards and also seventh in touchdowns from scrimmage, with 12. He has three 100-plus yard rushing games and two games above 50 receiving yards this season. Seattle's defense will have their hands full making sure Jacobs doesn't burn them.
17
The Packers have allowed 17 fourth down conversions this year, which is tied for the most in the NFL. Of course, that might be in the wake of having to play Dan Campbell's daring Lions twice already this season. They are also 20th in fourth down conversion rate allowed. If Seattle has an opportunity to continue a drive on fourth-and-short, they should not shy away from it.
4
It has been four years since the Seahawks played a home game on Sunday Night Football. This is a perfect opportunity for Seahawks fans to remind the league of the reputation of the fans at Lumen Field. The stage is set for Seattle to shine under the lights.
