CBS analyst names Seahawks' best reason for optimism going into 2025 season
The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.
Sam Darnold is the new quarterback in town and it remains to be seen if he'll play more like he did with the Minnesota Vikings last year or the New York Jets at the beginning of his career.
One thing that should happen is the development of his connection with top wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan listed Smith-Njigba's growth as the biggest reason for optimism.
"It's a new day in the Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver room. This offseason, the club moved on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who had been the mainstays at the position. Even after Seattle added Cooper Kupp in free agency, those prior moves are a ringing endorsement of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who will now be the clear-cut WR1," Sullivan wrote.
"Last season, Smith-Njigba had a breakout campaign where he tied a franchise record with 100 receptions to go along with 1,130 yards receiving and six touchdowns. While he'll have a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, seeing how Smith-Njigba performs with even more of the offense revolving around him should be fun."
Smith-Njigba taking another step in the right direction would ensure that the Seahawks are getting better on offense.
Every team needs to have a top-tier wide receiver in order to function and it's clear the Seahawks have that with JSN.
Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks will begin training camp practice this week ahead of the team's first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 7.
