CBS analyst names Seahawks' best reason for optimism going into 2025 season

The Seattle Seahawks should be getting excited about the upcoming campaign.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.

Sam Darnold is the new quarterback in town and it remains to be seen if he'll play more like he did with the Minnesota Vikings last year or the New York Jets at the beginning of his career.

One thing that should happen is the development of his connection with top wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan listed Smith-Njigba's growth as the biggest reason for optimism.

"It's a new day in the Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver room. This offseason, the club moved on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who had been the mainstays at the position. Even after Seattle added Cooper Kupp in free agency, those prior moves are a ringing endorsement of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who will now be the clear-cut WR1," Sullivan wrote.

"Last season, Smith-Njigba had a breakout campaign where he tied a franchise record with 100 receptions to go along with 1,130 yards receiving and six touchdowns. While he'll have a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, seeing how Smith-Njigba performs with even more of the offense revolving around him should be fun."

Smith-Njigba taking another step in the right direction would ensure that the Seahawks are getting better on offense.

Every team needs to have a top-tier wide receiver in order to function and it's clear the Seahawks have that with JSN.

Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks will begin training camp practice this week ahead of the team's first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 7.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

