CBS Sports dubs Seahawks QB Sam Darnold a legitimate MVP candidate
Before the season, many doubted that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold could replicate his outstanding 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings, with most concerns stemming from his comparatively weaker supporting cast.
Now, though, those doubters just look silly.
Darnold is playing just as well in Seattle as he did in Minnesota, if not better. Through six games, the 28-year-old has completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 1,541 yards with 11 touchdowns to only three interceptions. His passer rating of 116.0 is the third-best in the league behind only Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens (who hasn't played since Week 4) at 130.5 and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions at 120.6.
With how he's playing, Darnold is emerging as a legitimate MVP candidate, and according to CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr, that's not an overreaction.
"Not many quarterbacks have had success against the Jaguars defense this season. That wasn't the case for Darnold, who finished 16 of 27 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions -- a 121.7 passer rating," Kerr wrote. "Darnold knows who to get the ball to, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba has eight catches for 162 yards and a score (he's making a case to be the offensive player of the year).
Not only are Darnold's stats great on the surface, but so are his underlying numbers. He's been particularly effective when throwing deep, which Kerr believes only adds to his MVP chances.
"To further Darnold's MVP case? On throws of 10+ air yards, Darnold has completed 65.7% of his passes for 1,0009 yards with seven touchdowns to one interception -- a 137.5 passer rating," Kerr wrote. "He's the reason the Seahawks are winning games and a contender in the NFC, and Seattle doesn't lose on the road either (won nine straight).
"There isn't a clear MVP front runner right now? Why can't Darnold be in the conversation?"
Darnold finished tenth in MVP voting last year, and that was with incredibly stiff competition. He's on pace to put up similar numbers to last season (66.2 completion percentage, 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions), and with the field being much weaker so far, maybe he could make a push for the award.
Darnold being a legitimate MVP candidate seemed unthinkable not too long ago, but he's more than earned the hype with how he's played over the past year and change.
