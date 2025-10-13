‘Nearly unbeatable’ Seattle Seahawks earn another high grade for Week 6 win
A year ago, the Seattle Seahawks won their first three games under new head coach Mike Macdonald. The team proceeded to lose five of their next six contests. The Seahawks would go onto finish 10-7, prevailing in six of their final eight outings. Macdonald’s improved defense was the catalyst to the strong stretch run.
John Breech of CBS Sports handed out grades for Week 6 around the National Football League. Seattle ran its record to 4-2 on Sunday, 3-0 away from home, cooling off the improved Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-12. Breech gave the Seahawks an A-minus for their performance.
“After getting torched in Week 5,” said Breech, “the Seahawks defense bounced back with an impressive performance in Jacksonville. The Seahawks’ pass rush went wild with seven sacks of Trevor Lawrence, ncluding two that came from DeMarcus Lawrence. The Seahawks defense was so good that the Jaguars didn't run a single play inside Seattle's 20-yard line.”
As for the offense,” added Breech, “Sam Darnold has figured out the secret to success in Seattle: Throw the ball to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. JSN has looked like one of the best receivers in the NFL through the first six weeks and he showed the Jags why on a day where he finished with 162 yards. This was an impressive road win for a Seahawks team that has been nearly unbeatable on the road under Mike Macdonald (10-1)."
That impressive road record dating back to 2024 includes nine consecutive wins away from home and counting. The lone road loss under Macdonald was actually the first for him as an NFL head coach. The ‘Hawks came up short on a Monday night at Ford Field, 42-29, to Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions.
Talk about impressive defenses? Seattle hosts the 2-3 Houston Texans next Monday night. DeMeco Ryans’s club has won two straight games following a 0-3 start, and has allowed the fewest points per game in the league.
