CFB analyst links Seahawks to star TE who's 'too good to pass up'
Compared to almost every other position group on offense, the Seattle Seahawks' tight end room has seen minimal changes this offseason. However, there's still plenty of time for them to change that.
Seattle got decent production from its tight ends last season, but it's hard to say much more than that. Veteran Noah Fant had 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown, while rookie AJ Barner had 30 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns.
There's definitely room for improvement in that area, and FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt believes he knows just where to find it.
In his final mock draft, Klatt has the Seahawks taking Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, a finalist for the Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end last season, at No. 18 overall.
“Mike McDonald sees Michigan tight end, Colston Loveland, and he's like, yep, boom. Colston Loveland goes to Seattle. The offense will look different this year," Klatt said. "Sam Darnold at quarterback, Cooper Kupp at wide receiver to pair with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Why not give him a guy who, like I said, creates his own space? Doesn't exploit the space on the field like a Tyler Warren, creates his own space with awesome routes.
"Very good route runner. Again, he can go out and be a single wide receiver. He can line up in line. He's very versatile in terms of that. And I think Loveland is too good to pass up and reunites with Mike McDonald right there, who of course was the defense coordinator at Michigan just a couple of years ago.”
Loveland had 56 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns at Michigan last season, and that was with bad quarterback play. He's not the best blocker in the world, but him being such a threat as a receiver more than makes up for it.
While Loveland won't directly solve the Seahawks' biggest need, that of course being the offensive line, but he would absolutely be a great piece on offense if he's available.
