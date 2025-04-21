2025 NFL draft: Seahawks warned against drafting CB they've shown interest in
The Seattle Seahawks may seem well set at cornerback at first glance. Devon Witherspoon is one of the best slot defenders in football, Josh Jobe is a nice surprise gem and when Riq Woolen feels like it he performs at an All-Pro type of level.
Nevertheless, it would come as a surprise if the Seahawks don't take a cornerback at some point in the 2025 NFL draft. Head coach Mike Macdonald has mentioned he wants more competition for the left boundary and the team has used four of their official top-30 visits on meeting with a variety of cornerback prospects.
The highest-ranked player in the bunch is Shavon Revel Jr. from ECU, who's projected to be a second-round pick. However, Bleacher Report says Revel is the one prospect who Seattle should avoid going into the draft.
"First, the Seahawks would be putting the cart before the horse. Seattle already has three talented cornerbacks... Second, Revel may present first-round talent, but he's coming off a torn ACL without the chance to piece together a full workout for teams prior to the draft."
They have a fair point about cornerback being a pretty strong group already, but keep in mind Woolen is entering the final year of his rookie contract and the small investment they've made in Jobe won't stop them from exploring potential upgrades. So, expect a boundary corner to be on the list.
As far as Revel goes, it does make sense to be leery of his injury - but it shouldn't move Seattle off of him entirely. Revel has the requisite length (6-foot-3, 193 pounds) and earned excellent grades in coverage over the last two seasons, albeit 15 games being a small sample size.
If the Seahawks think he can get back to that former level of play he's worth a long look. That said, it's unlikely he'll still be around at No. 82 overall, so they might have no choice but to use one of their two picks in the early 50s to get him.
