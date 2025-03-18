Colin Cowherd take on new Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp misses the mark

Cooper Kupp (Weeks 1-11):



+ .137 Average Separation Score (~WR11)

+ 33% TPRR (~WR1)



Week 12-Wildcard:



+ .034 Average Separation Score (~WR64)

+ 21% TPRR (~WR37)



Demarcus Robinson ran five more routes last week. Kupp is either hurt, washed, or both.@FantasyPtsData