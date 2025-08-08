'Cost of doing business': Seahawks' culture under Mike Macdonald is palpable
Following each of the Seattle Seahawks' first-half interceptions in their 23-23 tie with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, the entire defense — even those not in uniform — stampeded with the playmaker down the end zone in celebration.
Cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Nehemiah Pritchett were the playmakers, but if you weren't watching, you'd have lost the player who actually intercepted the pass in the horde of veteran defenders there to hype up their fellow teammate.
That type of excitement, not only for a turnover but for the success of their peers, is a strong indicator of the culture leap the Seahawks are making under Mike Macdonald in 2025.
Macdonald was notably unbothered on the sidelines by the pair of ensuing unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that followed the plays. After all, it's the preseason.
"I thought the effort was tremendous; I thought our vets, especially the guys that didn’t play, were awesome in support," Macdonald said. "We said those two [unsportsmanlike conduct] penalties were the cost of doing business, and we’ll be better moving forward. It’s just great to see the enthusiasm."
What doesn't show in the written version of that quote was the smirk on Macdonald's face included with that statement. In his second season leading the team, Macdonald is well aware of the growing connection among his defense, especially.
But it wasn't just on the turnovers. Any big play made by the younger players on the field was met by plenty of helmet slaps, hand taps and smiles on the sidelines. There was a distinct energy level that felt different from 2024 — one that can potentially take this team to the next level. To be that over-the-top excited in the preseason is only scratching the surface ahead of the regular season.
Even in a tie, Macdonald is happy with what he saw as a starting point for his new team. Continuity is always important, and his second season is a huge opportunity to capitalize on that.
"You never want to tie a football game — it kind of stinks," Macdonald said. "But a lot of great stuff on both sides of the ball. Special teams as well. Guys got our attention, you know, we can go through all the guys, but we’re going to watch the tape and evaluate everybody."
