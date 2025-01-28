Could Former Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb Return to College Ranks?
Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb made his jump to the NFL last offseason, and there were some growing pains, to say the least.
Throughout the year, Grubb took a considerable amount of heat from the media and the fanbase, largely stemming from him not using the run game to the extent he should have. There were some positives, but it was a frustrating season overall for Seattle's offense.
As a result, the Seahawks fired Grubb on Jan. 6, just one day after their season came to a close.
Seattle has finally found its new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, but Grubb is still looking for his next opportunity, and it could come in a familiar place.
At the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, who Grubb has worked under at Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and most recently Washington, was asked about the idea of adding his former offensive coordinator to his staff in some fashion. DeBoer didn't outright confirm or deny the possibility, but did leave the door open.
"We go way back," DeBoer said, per Tuscaloosa News. "Great friend of mine. I think the world of him as a football coach and obviously as a person, too. I know he is working through his process just after what last season brought. Just kind of see what he does there. Here for him whenever he needs me, and that's always going to be the case."
Funny enough, Grubb was originally supposed to be Alabama's offensive coordinator last offseason after DeBoer accepted the head-coaching job. Later, he was even seen recruiting for the program.
However, he instead accepted the Seahawks job weeks later. The Crimson Tide instead hired Nick Sheridan as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Grubb, 48, has a long history of success at the collegiate ranks, especially at Washington, but his style simply didn't translate to the NFL level. Perhaps he could change that in the future, but for now, a reunion with his old friend seems like a logical next step, if that's indeed what he decides on.
