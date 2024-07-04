Could Jeff Bezos Be Preparing To Purchase Seattle Seahawks?
The Seattle Seahawks are on pretty stable footing both on and off the field, but the ownership situation is absolutely something to monitor moving forward.
After longtime owner Paul Allen passed away in 2018, ownership of the Seahawks passed to his sister Jody Allen, with a mandate that she eventually sells the team and donates the proceeds to charitable causes that he supported. Nearly six years later, a sale still doesn't seem imminent.
With recent developments, though, a long-rumored buyer could be closer to making it happen.
According to Chris Katje of Benzinga, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is selling off nearly $5 billion in Amazon shares, which Katje speculates could pave the way for him purchasing the Seahawks.
"The Seahawks, who were valued at $5 billion by Forbes last year, are owned by the Paul G. Allen Trust. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen previously owned the team before his death in 2018," Katje writes. "The assets are expected to be sold in the coming years. Allen made instructions that the trust would be liquidated after his death with proceeds going to philanthropic efforts.
"While Bezos may have moved from Seattle to Florida, the Amazon founder will forever be linked to the Washington city and the Seahawks could lure him back to the city, at least on a part-time basis."
This is far from the first time Bezos, the second-wealthiest person in the world according to Forbes, has been linked to the Seahawks. The Washington Post reported his interest in buying the team as far back as 2019, and other owners reportedly want him to join the league.
"Other owners have expressed a desire for Bezos to buy a team. Even if he stays out of the bidding on the Commanders, Bezos could get that opportunity if he pursues the Seattle Seahawks. That team is expected to be sold in the coming years," another Washington Post article from last year reads.
As that quote suggests, Bezos was also heavily linked to the Washington Commanders during their sale process last year. Some speculated that he was blocked from buying the team due to a personal grudge held by maligned Washington owner Dan Snyder, but it turns out that he never formally submitted a bid. The Commanders were instead sold to a group led by Josh Harris for $6.05 billion, the highest price ever paid for a sports team.
If Bezos were to submit a bid for any team, the league would have to approve him since Amazon owns the broadcasting rights for Thursday Night Football games. That will be a hurdle to overcome, but probably not enough to disqualify him from owning a team.
People obviously have their opinions on Bezos, but it's important to remember that this is all just speculation for now. Until more information comes out, no one should assume that Bezos will for sure buy the Seahawks.