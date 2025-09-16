Disappointing Seahawks former fourth-round pick continues NFC West tour
The Seattle Seahawks' cornerback room has evolved quite a bit over the last few seasons, bringing in Riq Woolen in 2022, Devon Witherspoon in 2023 and Josh Jobe last season — now the team's top trio at the position.
Former Seahawks fourth-round pick Tre Brown was one of the players whom the team opted not to retain this offseason due to that group of rising cornerbacks. Brown, drafted in 2021, left in free agency, signing with the NFC West-rival San Francisco 49ers.
But Brown never played a down for the 49ers, and he's now on his third in-division team in two seasons after being signed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
The 49ers released Brown with an injury settlement after sustaining a heel injury in August. He signed a one-year, $1.7 million contract with San Francisco in March that included $500,000 guaranteed.
The Rams need cornerback depth now that they placed Ahkello Witherspoon on injured reserve with a broken clavicle. That led to signing Brown, who played in 13 games with three starts for the Seahawks in 2024.
Over four seasons with Seattle, Brown played in 39 games (13 starts) and totaled 74 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — and eight pass deflections.
Brown, while occasionally making plays that showed he could be a long-term starter, was incredibly inconsistent during his tenure in Seattle. That always had him battling for a role on the defense, and he hadn't played significant snaps since 2023.
Injuries also frequently sidelined Brown, limiting his opportunities to stay on the field. That continued with the 49ers, but Los Angeles is willing to give him a shot to fill in.
