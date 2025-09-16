'Quiet dog' Josh Jobe emerging as Seahawks' top shutdown corner
Through two games of the 2025 season, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe has solidified himself as a mainstay of the team's defensive secondary.
Jobe, who at this time last season was still on the team's practice squad, has been the Seahawks' best cover corner so far in his second campaign with the team. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Josh has allowed just two catches on eight targets (121 total snaps) for eight yards. He also has an interception and a pass deflection.
As a result, Jobe has allowed a passer rating of 0.0 when targeted. He is shutting down every receiver thrown at him, including former Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf in the team's Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Man comes to work every day, doesn't really say too much, but you can look into his eyes and see, 'Man, I'm here with you. I'm ready to fight.' Jobe's our little quiet dog," Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV said of Jobe, per the team's official website.
Originally an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2022, Jobe played two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles but only made three starts in 28 appearances. He was waived during final roster cuts following Philadelphia's 2024 training camp, and he signed with Seattle two days later.
Jobe made his regular season debut for the Seahawks in Week 7 of the 2024 season. One week later, Jobe recorded his first career interception against the Buffalo Bills. He played in 10 consecutive games for Seattle (six starts), finishing the season with 37 tackles and seven pass deflections.
"I love telling the story because this time last year, he wasn't playing for us," head coach Mike Macdonald said, per the team's official website. "This is a guy that has come in and really bought into the process, and the details matter for him, and he does it every day. There's a consistency there that you respect, and he's earned these opportunities, which is really cool. If you were the coach of the team, wouldn't you want it to work like that? Guys coming in, earning their opportunities, developing, growing as players, as people, that's what he's done."
Now, Jobe appears to be taking the next step. He is contributing to Seattle's third-leading takeaway defense and was integral to shutting down Pittsburgh's passing attack. Much of the damage done by the San Francisco 49ers through the air in Week 1 was against Riq Woolen.
Jobe didn't start against the 49ers, with Devon Witherspoon and Woolen earning the nods. Macdonald said Jobe was fighting for more snaps because of his play, and he got the start against the Steelers. That was also largely due to Witherspoon being out, but he may have been given that role anyway.
"That's one of my favorite things since I've been here," defensive coordinator Aden Durde said of Jobe's growth. "I actually said it to the defense last week, to see him come in and basically this time last year he was on the practice squad and to push himself and compete and be on the field, I think is a credit to him as a player and him as a man."
It would now be hard to imagine the Seahawks' defense without Jobe at least locking down one side of the field. They added cornerback depth this offseason — namely, Shaquill Griffin — but Jobe decisively defended his No. 3 cornerback position. He could rise to No. 2 by the end of the season if he continues playing well.
While it's extremely early, Jobe is playing like at least a Pro Bowl defender through two weeks. Whether he can sustain that will decide whether he's hailed as a top player at his position.
