DK Metcalf places ahead of Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba in PFF's WR rankings
The Seattle Seahawks' trade of DK Metcalf this offseason was about more than just acquiring cap space and draft capital for the future. It was also a passing of the torch.
In years past, trading Metcalf would've been a scary proposition without a player capable of replacing him. Now, though, they have that player in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had an outstanding second season with 100 receptions (tied for the most in team history) for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. If he continues to improve, he could become one of the best receivers to wear a Seahawks jersey when all is said and done.
Is Smith-Njigba better than Metcalf right now, though? That's a different question entirely.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema believes the third-year pro has a way to go, placing him at No. 27 and in Tier 5 in his NFL wide receiver ranking.
"Some might argue Smith-Njigba deserves a higher spot on this list. And in certain areas, such as his 97.2 receiving grade against zone coverage and strong yards-after-the-catch production, the case is there," Sikkema wrote. "However, his 78.7 grade against single coverage falls short compared to others ranked ahead of him. That said, this isn’t a knock on his talent; he’s a highly skilled receiver with the potential for a breakout year in Seattle’s new offense."
Metcalf, on the other hand, placed slightly higher at No. 23 in Tier 4.
"Metcalf didn’t have his best season in 2024 and finished with a 75.0 receiving grade, but he’s been remarkably consistent throughout his career, never posting a grade below 73.0," Sikkema wrote. "Since 2019, he’s recorded 89 contested catches, and now he’ll look to reset with a fresh start in Pittsburgh."
While Smith-Njigba had the better 2024 season, Metcalf having more success over a longer time span makes it easy to see why he's higher right now. In a year or two, though, Smith-Njigba could easily surpass his now-former teammate on this same list.
