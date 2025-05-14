All Seahawks

Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba named among NFL players benefit least from offseason

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and his outlook with the Seattle Seahawks hasn't improved

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is hoping to lead his team in yards for a second consecutive season. With DK Metcalf traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, his chances of doing that have increased, but his production may take a dip with such a large target in the offense no longer there.

Yardbarker writer Conor Killmurray named Smith-Njigba as one of five players who have benefited the least from their team's offseason moves. "The Seahawks ended an era by trading quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Steelers, making Smith-Njigba a lonely playmaker," Killmurray wrote. 

"Last season, he caught 100 passes from Smith for 1,130 yards. In 2025, Smith-Njigba will hope to find a similar connection with another ex-New York Jets quarterback, Sam Darnold. 

"While Darnold had a career year with the Minnesota Vikings, he's yet to prove he can be a consistent starter. At receiver, Smith-Njigba will be joined by Washington-born Cooper Kupp, but the 31-year-old likely can't recapture his best form. The bulk of the work will still fall to Smith-Njigba on a completely remade team."

The other players on the list were Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Smith-Njigba will have to learn a whole new scheme, quarterback and teammates this offseason, and while that comes with a lot of anticipation and optimism, there is also a lot of uncertainty that comes with it.

Smith-Njigba must roll with the punches and find a way to become a true No. 1 option in order to push through this next phase of his career.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

