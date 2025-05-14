Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba named among NFL players benefit least from offseason
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is hoping to lead his team in yards for a second consecutive season. With DK Metcalf traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, his chances of doing that have increased, but his production may take a dip with such a large target in the offense no longer there.
Yardbarker writer Conor Killmurray named Smith-Njigba as one of five players who have benefited the least from their team's offseason moves. "The Seahawks ended an era by trading quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Steelers, making Smith-Njigba a lonely playmaker," Killmurray wrote.
"Last season, he caught 100 passes from Smith for 1,130 yards. In 2025, Smith-Njigba will hope to find a similar connection with another ex-New York Jets quarterback, Sam Darnold.
"While Darnold had a career year with the Minnesota Vikings, he's yet to prove he can be a consistent starter. At receiver, Smith-Njigba will be joined by Washington-born Cooper Kupp, but the 31-year-old likely can't recapture his best form. The bulk of the work will still fall to Smith-Njigba on a completely remade team."
The other players on the list were Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Smith-Njigba will have to learn a whole new scheme, quarterback and teammates this offseason, and while that comes with a lot of anticipation and optimism, there is also a lot of uncertainty that comes with it.
Smith-Njigba must roll with the punches and find a way to become a true No. 1 option in order to push through this next phase of his career.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Mike Macdonald says Seahawks need to find more reps for first-rounder
Seattle Seahawks earn disappointing grade for aggressive 2025 offseason
Kenneth Walker III lands in disrespectful place in post-draft RB rankings
Massive free agent signing named Seahawks’ most head-scratching move