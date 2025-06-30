DK Metcalf sees similarities between Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson
After months of speculation, Aaron Rodgers finally signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal. In Pittsburgh, he joins forces with former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who was traded to the Steelers this offseason. Rodgers admitted after signing that Metcalf's presence was one of the deciding factors for him when coming to terms with his new team.
As for Metcalf, he's excited to work with Rodgers — and it's hard to blame him after months of believing it would be Mason Rudolph or Will Howard who started under center. Metcalf even says Rodgers reminds him of his former teammate, Russell Wilson.
“I will say they’re similar with how they approach the game,” Metcalf said. “They’re very professional, going to hold people accountable in the offense and in the team setting. They’re going to work their butts off when they’re out here and they’re going to make you come up to their level of competitiveness out there on the grass."
Of course, when it comes to playing the game, he admits the similarities don't carry over.
“So, that’s what I like about them. The difference is they’re two completely different people, two completely different quarterbacks with how they play the game of football.”
Ironically enough, Rodgers is replacing Wilson, who was the starter in Pittsburgh last season. Like Wilson, Rodgers isn't the player he once was, but he still had 3,897 yards with 28 touchdown passes for New York in 2024. Perhaps being on a stronger roster will help him put together one more solid season before calling it a career.
