Seattle Seahawks legend ranked among best NFL players who never won Super Bowl
The Seattle Seahawks have one Super Bowl win under their belt. That was when Russell Wilson and the Legion of Boom led the way to a dominant 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. They made it again the following year, but lost to the New England Patriots in frustrating fashion.
In all, they've had three trips to the Super Bowl, their first being after the 2005 season. Despite their lack of title games, the Seahawks have still had some elite players represent the franchise. That said, only one made the list of the top 30 players in league history without a title.
CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo compiled the list and had Seahawks' Hall of Fame wide receiver Steve Largent at No. 19. His best chance to win it all, according to DeArdo, was in 1983, but they were knocked off by the Raiders.
"Largent and the Seahawks swept the Raiders during the 1983 regular season. The Raiders turned the tables, however, in that year's AFC title game. One reason why was the addition of Hall of Fame cornerback Mike Haynes, who was acquired by the Raiders late in the regular season. With Haynes and fellow cornerback Lester Hayes watching his every move, Largent caught just two passes in Seattle's 30-14 loss." — DeArdo, CBS Sports
Originally selected in the fourth round of the 1976 NFL draft, Largent couldn't catch on with the Houston Oilers. He was traded to Seattle, an expansion team at the time, in exchange for an eighth-round pick and became a star. In 14 years, Largent had 819 receptions for 13,089 yards with 100 touchdowns. He was the first superstar in franchise history, but unfortunately, he never won it all.
