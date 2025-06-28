NFL insider believes there's a chance Russell Wilson could lose Giants' QB1 job
Once the face of the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson has turned into somewhat of a journeyman during the late portion of his career. The 36-year-old Wilson is on his third team since leaving Seattle, after spending two years with the Denver Broncos and just one with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's now expected to be the starter for the New York Giants after signing a one-year deal this offseason.
Wilson clearly isn't the long-term answer at his age, which is why New York moved back into the first round of the 2025 NFL draft and selected Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. While Wilson is expected to be a mentor this year, not everyone believes Dart will spend his entire rookie season on the bench.
MORE: Fantasy Football: PFF identifies Seattle Seahawks rookie as a dynasty stash
NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah was recently on the Rich Eisen Show and said he believes Dart will play early in his career, which would mean Wilson could find his way to the bench sooner than expected.
"Everything I've read about Dart seems to be pretty positive," Jeremiah said during his appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. "I think he's got a chance to play pretty darn early here. We'll see how it goes."
Dart was spectacular over his final two seasons with the Rebels and the Giants were thrilled to land him. That said, Wilson has been impressive since arriving in New York.
In the end, however, the Giants might want to get Dart on the field sooner rather than later. That would be especially true if they're not winning. At that point, playing a veteran with one foot out the door does very little for their future, whereas Dart can use all the snaps he can get.
