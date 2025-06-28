All Seahawks

NFL insider believes there's a chance Russell Wilson could lose Giants' QB1 job

Russell Wilson isn't the player he once was, evidenced by the fact that one NFL insider believes he could be losing his starting job with the Giants.

New York Giants QB Russell Wilson warms up during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Once the face of the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson has turned into somewhat of a journeyman during the late portion of his career. The 36-year-old Wilson is on his third team since leaving Seattle, after spending two years with the Denver Broncos and just one with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's now expected to be the starter for the New York Giants after signing a one-year deal this offseason.

Wilson clearly isn't the long-term answer at his age, which is why New York moved back into the first round of the 2025 NFL draft and selected Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. While Wilson is expected to be a mentor this year, not everyone believes Dart will spend his entire rookie season on the bench.

NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah was recently on the Rich Eisen Show and said he believes Dart will play early in his career, which would mean Wilson could find his way to the bench sooner than expected.

"Everything I've read about Dart seems to be pretty positive," Jeremiah said during his appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. "I think he's got a chance to play pretty darn early here. We'll see how it goes."

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a pass during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Dart was spectacular over his final two seasons with the Rebels and the Giants were thrilled to land him. That said, Wilson has been impressive since arriving in New York.

In the end, however, the Giants might want to get Dart on the field sooner rather than later. That would be especially true if they're not winning. At that point, playing a veteran with one foot out the door does very little for their future, whereas Dart can use all the snaps he can get.

