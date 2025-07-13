ESPN picks unlikely candidate to become NFL's next Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold was one of feel-good stories of the 2024 NFL season. After struggling throughout his career, the former No. 3 overall pick led the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record while putting up borderline-MVP candidates. He was so impressive, in fact, that he earned a $100 million contract from the Seattle Seahawks as the top quarterback in free agency this offseason.
As impressive as Darnold was, he wasn't the first quarterback to stumble as a high draft pick before becoming a late bloomer.
In 2023, it was 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, who emerged as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new franchise quarterback after Tom Brady's retirement. In 2022, it was 2013 second-round pick Geno Smith, who took over the Seahawks' starting job after Russell Wilson's departure and won Comeback Player of the Year.
That begs the question, who could be the next quarterback to follow the trend? According to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, it may just be Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett.
"Plenty of quarterbacks taken with high picks have shown that it's possible to bounce back from slow starts to their careers, even if it misses latching on with a new team," Oyefusi wrote. "Last season, Sam Darnold, the third overall pick of the Jets in 2018, threw for a career-high 4,319 yards and was named to his first Pro Bowl with the Minnesota Vikings, three years after New York traded him to the Carolina Panthers. ...
"The Browns opted not to exercise Pickett's fifth-year option, which would have been worth $22 million. This makes it a critical season for Pickett, who has a fully guaranteed salary of $2.6 million and will be a free agent after the 2025 season. Though Cleveland's quarterback room is crowded, Pickett finds himself firmly in the mix to be the team's starter -- and possibly turn his career around."
Pickett was the No. 20 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, being the only quarterback selected in the first round that year. There was some initial optimism, but he quickly flamed out after throwing 13 touchdowns with as many interceptions over his two years in black and gold. The Steelers traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, and the Eagles traded him again to the Browns back in March.
If Pickett is to become this year's Darnold, though, he'll first have to win the starting job. The Browns' quarterback room is extremely crowded between Pickett, Joe Flacco and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. That's not even including Deshaun Watson, who's likely to miss most of the season, if not all of it, due to a second Achilles tear in the past year.
Cleveland has no expectations whatsoever entering this season, so if Pickett ends up winning the starting job, he should be able to play fast and loose. Will he be this year's Darnold, though? That's really hard to say.
