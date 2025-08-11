Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp could make Seahawks debut vs. Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider’s offseason work in terms of re-inventing the team’s offense has gotten plenty of attention over the past six or seven months. There’s a new coordinator in Klint Kubiak, a new offensive line coach (John Benton) and a slew of changes at the skill positions. This Friday night at Lumen Field, two of those newcomers for Mike Macdonald’s club could finally take the field.
Schneider gave 2024 Pro Bowl quarterback Sam Darnold a three-year, $100.5 million deal (via Spotrac) after enjoying a career year with the Vikings. Later, he added former Rams’ wideout and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp a three-year, $45 million contract. Seahawks’ fans could see both when Seattle hosts the reigning AFC champion Chiefs.
Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp could make their first appearances as Seahawks on Friday
As Macdonald noted,” explained Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, “Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid likes to play his starters some in the preseason…Patrick Mahomes and the KC starting offense got three snaps in the preseason opener Saturday at Arizona. Mahomes played long enough to throw a one-yard TD pass on what was his third snap of the game and then headed to the bench for the rest of the night.”
“Macdonald indicated that with the Chiefs likely to play some starters this week,” added Condotta, “the Seahawks will follow suit.”
Prior to the clash with the Raiders, Seattle’s head coach had this to say. “Coach Reid, they have a history of playing their starters in the game, so our guys will have an opportunity to go next week.”
The Seahawks are coming off a 23-23 overtime tie with Las Vegas. Drew Lock and rookie Jalen Milroe handled the quarterbacking duties in the game, while rookie Tory Horton and Jake Bobo were the starting wideouts. It will be interesting to see how long both Darnold and Kupp play if they make their first appearances of 2025.
