Seahawks' Jalen Milroe earns encouraging 1-word evaluation after NFL debut
Jalen Milroe's debut for the Seattle Seahawks attracted mixed reviews. From CBS Sports, it prompted only one word.
That's because after one week of NFL preseason football, the network assigned a one-word description of all 40 quarterbacks to see action. As for rookies playing their first NFL games, the New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough drew "uneven" as his word. Not great, but much better than the "ghastly" earned by the Miami Dolphins' Quinn Ewers.
MORE: Sam Darnold reveals maturity, excitement as Seahawks' franchise quarterback
The New York Giants' Jaxson Dart got "enticing," Houston Texans' Graham Mertz "bullied," and Shedeuer Sanders of the Cleveland Browns is labeled "composed." No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward? "Gifted."
Milroe's one-word grade: "Spry."
We guess it certainly could have been worse. Writes CBS: "No surprise here, but Seattle's rookie signal-caller wasted no time showcasing his slippery speed on the ground. With Sam Daronold resting, the Alabama product gained 38 yards as a rusher."
MORE: Jalen Milroe's first outing ranked among NFL's best rookie QB debuts
Milroe had his ups and downs, but overall provided a performance that left us both excited about his potential and fully aware that he's only 22 years old.
Starting the second half in place of veteran Drew Lock, the third-round draft pick from Alabama looked the part of an NFL quarterback. He got the offense in and out of the huddle and looked comfortable in the pocket.
He completed 6 of 10 passes for 61 yards and ran three times for 38 yards. The highlight was obviously his 27-yard run on a read-option keeper, when he displayed his blazing speed down the right sideline. He also threw a dart on the run to undrafted rookie Tyrone Broden for a 15-yard completion.
Somehow, we don't think Darnold will ever be confused with "spry."
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN predicts Seahawks Super Bowl trip without Sam Darnold
Seahawks rookie Tory Horton continues usurping reps from MVS
What Mike Macdonald said about Grey Zabel’s first NFL game
Seahawks TE wants ball more to prove himself as pass-catcher