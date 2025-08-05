SI national NFL insider shares rare optimism for Seahawks in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks are 70-1 longshots to win Super Bowl LX. Their over/under win total is eight, making them around 50/50 chance to finish above .500.
It seems no one outside of the 12s and head coach Mike Macdonald seem amped about the Seahawks in 2025. But we found an outlier. A member of the national media who's actually excited Seattle.
“I actually think the roster is pretty decent,” Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said this week on the Brock&Salk podcast. “They sort of strike me like the Packers in this way where they’ve done a good job over the last few years of drafting solid players onto the roster. Now the question is, can some of those guys elevate to another level?”
The Seahawks have a bright, young offensive mind in Macdonald. They have a veteran quarterback coming off a career year in Sam Darnold They have a young nucleus of talented players still on their rookie contracts in running back Kenneth Walker III, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, offensive tackle Charles Cross, edge rusher Boye Mafe, and safety Coby Bryant.
So ... what's not to like? Playing in a division with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers and in a conference with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, there just isn't a lot of buzz emanating from the Pacific Northwest.
Breer thinks there should be.
“Charles Cross looks to me like a guy who’s got the potential to elevate into a top-five left tackle. Can he become that?” Breer said. “Jaxon Smith-Njigba showed he could be a No. 1 guy (as) the focal point of an offense last year, but can he really elevate and become a true difference-maker? Or can Witherspoon be one of the best corners in football? They’ve got a lot of young guys who can play. But can those guys elevate and find another level?”
