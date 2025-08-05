All Seahawks

SI national NFL insider shares rare optimism for Seahawks in 2025

While most NFL analysts are ho-hum about the Seattle Seahawks, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is loudly tooting their horn of optimism.

Richie Whitt

Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate after Jaxon Smith-Njigba scored a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate after Jaxon Smith-Njigba scored a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are 70-1 longshots to win Super Bowl LX. Their over/under win total is eight, making them around 50/50 chance to finish above .500.

It seems no one outside of the 12s and head coach Mike Macdonald seem amped about the Seahawks in 2025. But we found an outlier. A member of the national media who's actually excited Seattle.

“I actually think the roster is pretty decent,” Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said this week on the Brock&Salk podcast. “They sort of strike me like the Packers in this way where they’ve done a good job over the last few years of drafting solid players onto the roster. Now the question is, can some of those guys elevate to another level?”

The Seahawks have a bright, young offensive mind in Macdonald. They have a veteran quarterback coming off a career year in Sam Darnold They have a young nucleus of talented players still on their rookie contracts in running back Kenneth Walker III, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, offensive tackle Charles Cross, edge rusher Boye Mafe, and safety Coby Bryant.

Sam Darnold
Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

So ... what's not to like? Playing in a division with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers and in a conference with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, there just isn't a lot of buzz emanating from the Pacific Northwest.

Breer thinks there should be.

“Charles Cross looks to me like a guy who’s got the potential to elevate into a top-five left tackle. Can he become that?” Breer said. “Jaxon Smith-Njigba showed he could be a No. 1 guy (as) the focal point of an offense last year, but can he really elevate and become a true difference-maker? Or can Witherspoon be one of the best corners in football? They’ve got a lot of young guys who can play. But can those guys elevate and find another level?”

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.