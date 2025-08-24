All Seahawks

Fantasy analyst names Seattle Seahawks among NFL backfields to avoid

The Seattle Seahawks have a questionable running back room for fantasy football.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have a pair of capable running backs in Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

Walker is the starter, but Charbonnet could challenge for more work, according to Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport.

"When he's healthy, Kenneth Walker III is one of the more physically gifted backs in the NFL," Davenport wrote. "Remember what was mentioned about Jacksonville's Tank Bigsby being one of two backs with at least 150 carries to gain 70 percent of rushing yards after contact last year?

"Walker is the other.

"But injuries have been an issue throughout Walker's first three seasons, including six missed games in 2024. And with Walker sidelined for much of the summer with an injured foot, the patience of head coach Mike MacDonald appears to be wearing thin."

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III runs the football against the San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III runs the football against the San Francisco 49ers. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While Walker hasn't been the healthiest, Charbonnet has taken advantage of the opportunity during training camp. It could lead to more carries during the season.

"At this point, it at least makes sense that the Seahawks would make a concerted effort to manage Walker's workload to keep him on the field—even in a contract year. Or, the Seahawks could decide that enough is enough and flip-flop starter and backup, relegating Walker to a reserve role," Davenport wrote.

Charbonnet has always been on Walker's tail, but this year seems like the backup is closer to the starting job than ever before. The Seahawks hope both can stay healthy, but they will roll with the hot hand throughout the season.

The Seahawks are back on the field for their Week 1 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

