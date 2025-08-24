Fantasy analyst names Seattle Seahawks among NFL backfields to avoid
The Seattle Seahawks have a pair of capable running backs in Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.
Walker is the starter, but Charbonnet could challenge for more work, according to Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport.
"When he's healthy, Kenneth Walker III is one of the more physically gifted backs in the NFL," Davenport wrote. "Remember what was mentioned about Jacksonville's Tank Bigsby being one of two backs with at least 150 carries to gain 70 percent of rushing yards after contact last year?
"Walker is the other.
"But injuries have been an issue throughout Walker's first three seasons, including six missed games in 2024. And with Walker sidelined for much of the summer with an injured foot, the patience of head coach Mike MacDonald appears to be wearing thin."
While Walker hasn't been the healthiest, Charbonnet has taken advantage of the opportunity during training camp. It could lead to more carries during the season.
"At this point, it at least makes sense that the Seahawks would make a concerted effort to manage Walker's workload to keep him on the field—even in a contract year. Or, the Seahawks could decide that enough is enough and flip-flop starter and backup, relegating Walker to a reserve role," Davenport wrote.
Charbonnet has always been on Walker's tail, but this year seems like the backup is closer to the starting job than ever before. The Seahawks hope both can stay healthy, but they will roll with the hot hand throughout the season.
The Seahawks are back on the field for their Week 1 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.
