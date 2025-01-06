First Look at Seahawks’ 2025 Opponents
Despite wrapping up the regular season with a 30-25 road win over the Los Angeles Rams to hit 10 victories for the first time in five years, the Seattle Seahawks unfortunately won't be partaking in the playoffs under first-year coach Mike Macdonald.
However, despite missing the postseason for a second straight season, there's plenty of optimism in the Pacific Northwest with Macdonald at the wheel. And, with the regular season now finished, all of the Seahawks' opponents for 2025 have now been finalized, creating early buzz for the upcoming campaign.
Most of Seattle's schedule already was known heading into Week 18, but with Minnesota losing to Detroit on Sunday night, the Seahawks will host the Vikings at Lumen Field for a second straight season. The two teams recently met in Week 16, as Geno Smith and company came up just short in a 27-24 defeat that ultimately cost them a shot at winning the NFC West in the final weekend.
Away from a rematch with Minnesota, Seattle and its three divisional rivals will face all four teams from the NFC South and AFC South in 2025, generating several intriguing matchups to look forward to watching next season.
Headlining those games, the Seahawks will travel to Atlanta for a second straight year, but this time, gunslinging lefty Michael Penix Jr. will be starting under center for the Falcons. Assuming offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb returns for a second year as play caller, he will square off against his former pupil from Washington in a tough road contest.
Seattle will also have to travel to Charlotte to face the Panthers, who played much better in the second half of the season under first-year coach Dave Canales, who formerly served as a quarterbacks and receivers coach for the Seahawks. That contest could potentially pit Smith against his former coach who helped guide him to a breakout 2022 season.
Both New Orleans and Tampa Bay will come to the Emerald City next season, ensuring Seattle will face the defending division champion Buccaneers on their home turf.
As for the rest of those games against AFC South foes, the Seahawks will host the Colts and Texans at Lumen Field, setting up matchups with former top-five picks Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud. They will also hit the road to battle the Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars as well as the Titans, who could have a new quarterback under center with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in hand.
Peering at the rest of Seattle's schedule, Macdonald's squad will obviously play six divisional games against Arizona, Los Angeles, and San Francisco with annual home and away contests against those three teams. Being an odd year, the team will have to travel for nine road games compared to eight home games, visiting Jayden Daniels and Washington as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers, which sets up a possible reunion against former quarterback Russell Wilson if he re-signs in free agency.
Much will change between now and then, as the Seahawks and all 31 other teams will bring in new draft classes and partake in significant roster turnover through free agency over the course of the next several months, making strength of schedule from the 2024 season somewhat irrelevant. But considering four teams in the AFC South and NFC South finished well under .500 this season and at least one will have a new coach, the schedule should shake out to be a little easier on paper in 2025.
