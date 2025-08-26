First Seattle Seahawks 2025 draft pick waived as cuts flood in
With the state of the Seattle Seahawks' roster, it was inevitable that all 11 of the team's draft picks this offseason weren't going to land on the initial 53-man roster. That reality is beginning to set in on Tuesday morning.
Seattle informed seventh-round running back Damien Martinez that he is being waived, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Martinez was battling for the third running back spot against 2024 undrafted free agent George Holani, but didn't impress enough in training camp and the preseason to stick.
Martinez was good — albeit with some clear development still needed — but Holani was better. The rookie put up 24 carries for 84 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown in three preseason appearances. His best performance was against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, totaling 11 carries for 50 yards and a score.
Holani, on the other hand, produced 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries, and that was in just two games. Early on in the preseason, Holani and Martinez were essentially splitting carries to see them behind similar offensive line units as well.
Martinez will still be a priority practice squad candidate and will almost certainly be brought back if he clears waivers. There was just no room for four running backs on the Seahawks' initial roster.
The running back competition changed drastically early in training camp when 2023 seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh was placed on injured reserve with an expectedly season-ending injury. Holani, after not making the initial roster last season, suddenly had a much better shot to make it this year.
The battle for the fourth running back spot became a competition for the third spot, and Holani simply looked too good not to keep behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. He's also a special teams ace, which bolstered his candidacy.
Follow along with all of Seattle's Tuesday roster moves until the 53-man roster drops at this link.
