Kenny McIntosh injury swings door open for 2 promising Seahawks rushers
Six months after Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh looked like he had starter potential at the end of the 2024 regular season, he went down with an apparent leg injury in a training camp practice and was essentially carted off the field.
The team fears McIntosh tore his ACL on Friday, though more tests are needed to confirm the diagnosis. If it is confirmed, that would sideline him for the entire 2025 season, eliminating some of the proven depth in Seattle's three-deep stable of rushers.
What's next for the RB room?
Luckily for Seattle, McIntosh wasn't likely to be in line for a massive usage bump this season. It boils more so down to depth, which the Seahawks did need in 2024 with starter Kenneth Walker III missing six games. However, if Walker struggles to stay healthy again in 2025, that's where McIntosh comes up big — posting 5.5 yards per carry on 31 carries last season.
But Seattle got another lucky break: It drafted bruising rusher Damien Martinez in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. Martinez looks NFL-ready and has a physical rushing style that could make him immediately effective in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system.
If the Seahawks need a consistent third rusher behind Walker and Zach Charbonnet, Martinez could be the man for the job. There was going to be a bit of a logjam behind the top two running backs with McIntosh healthy, anyway. Martinez was at risk of being waived with McIntosh ahead of him.
Of course, the team doesn't want to lose anyone — especially not a player like McIntosh, who appeared to be hitting his stride and maximizing his limited opportunities. But running back is a position the team is not lacking in, and they will likely keep four total (that includes a practice squad player) to have options if more injury issues arise.
Who gets the reps?
Martinez, as already mentioned, will likely immediately benefit from an increase in training camp reps. George Holani, who the team kept all of last season as an undrafted rookie, will battle Martinez for the third running back role, while 2025 undrafted free agent Jacardia Wright will try and unseat one of those two.
Some quality veteran free agents remain available, but it's unlikely the Seahawks dip into that market. They could sign another as camp competition, but it's hard to see them feeling the need to bring in another player when they already spent draft capital on Martinez and clearly like Holani.
With all the injury uncertainty, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Seahawks keep three running backs on the active roster and two on the practice squad. That may not be this exact group (particularly if Wright doesn't perform well enough to stick around), but there's potential for that. Seattle could bring in another available undrafted rookie to compete with Wright.
In short, Martinez and Holani immediately benefit from more reps, and Wright has a golden opportunity to try and push one of those players out. But more competition could be on the way.
