Former 2023 UDFA has been Seahawks' biggest surprise entering Week 7
Following the 2024 season, the first under head coach Mike Macdonald, it appeared fourth-round linebacker Tyrice Knight had solidified his starting role with the Seattle Seahawks for the foreseeable future.
Knight was just a rookie, but he played well enough next to Ernest Jones IV in a linebacker room that completely flipped at midseason. The duo appeared to be a sustainable tandem that could fuel the Seahawks' defense for years to come.
That's changed in 2025. Knight is still playing significant snaps, but he's sharing time with 2023 undrafted free agent Drake Thomas — originally signed by the Seahawks in August 2023 after he was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Thomas emerging as potential long-term option
In Seattle's Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thomas out-snapped Knight 69-2. That was the second time this season that Thomas saw more defensive snaps than Knight, and it likely won't be the last.
The massive margin between the two in Week 6 is concerning for Knight's future usage, however. Even Thomas has played a minimum of seven snaps (Week 2) and Knight only played 43 in that game. Macdonald clearly likes what he's been seeing from Thomas so far in 2025.
Thomas has been a bit more of a difference maker. He has 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass deflections and two sacks this season. Knight has 30 tackles and two tackles for loss.
The splitting of snaps is likely to continue, as Knight still offers utility as a downhill run stopper. Thomas has been good as a pass rusher and coverage linebacker. It's possible, however, that one eventually takes over the full-time role next to Jones.
Either way, Thomas emerging as a legitimate contributor has been a boost for the Seahawks' decimated defense. He played just 37 snaps for Seattle on defense last season, but has made a leap in his third NFL season.
Considering Thomas had 201 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, six pass deflections and three interceptions in just his final two seasons at NC State, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he is emerging in the NFL. But he's easily been the biggest surprise of the season for Seattle.
