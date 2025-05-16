Former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reveals what fueled his Seattle departure
The Seattle Seahawks are going through some big changes this offseason as they transition from quarterback Geno Smith to Sam Darnold. They also traded DK Metcalf and released Tyler Lockett, with Cooper Kupp being signed to help fill the void.
This is the second year in a row they have found themselves making a massive change. In 2024, they said goodbye to Pete Carroll, who had been the head coach for 14 seasons. Carroll was replaced by Mike Macdonald, who led them to a 10-7 record in his first season.
Carroll, who is now 73 years old, returned to the NFL after one year away. He's now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will again work with Geno Smith.
While appearing on Brock & Salk recently, Carroll discussed his departure from Seattle, saying the franchise was ready to give general manager John Schneider final say on the roster.
“It came to me that there was a time that we probably were about to face one of the bigger changes, shifts, in the time of the program, and I had really been dedicated, as John had been dedicated too, John Schneider, to doing this thing in great fashion together,” Carroll said on Brock & Salk. “We had done that, I thought, and it was really John’s turn, it was his turn to take over. I had the lead voice and all of that all through that time, and I was really hoping that John could become the general manager of the club and run it. And if we could do that and figure a way to get out of that, we did. Jody was great about it, and so we just kind of agreed upon it that if we could work it out, I would support the thought. That’s kind of how it happened, so it’s a little bit different than maybe how people perceived it, but John got his chance.”
Seattle went 137-89-1 under Carroll in the regular season and 10-9 in the playoffs. He went to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one.
Macdonald had some massive shoes to fill, but so does Schneider; Carroll consistently fielded one of the best rosters in the league.
