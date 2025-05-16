One non-QB from each NFL team the Seahawks will face in 2025 to beware
Quarterbacks take up more headlines than any other position in the NFL, but they're obviously not the only players worthy of attention. Great teams need great players all over the field, and their opponents need to take note.
So, here's one non-quarterback player from each 2025 opponent that the Seattle Seahawks should look out for.
San Francisco 49ers (Weeks 1& 18) - Nick Bosa
Bosa, a five-time Pro Bowler and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, is one of the best pass rushers in the league today. The 27-year-old had just nine sacks last season, though like many of his 49ers teammates, he missed extended time with injuries.
Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 2) - DK Metcalf
It couldn't be anyone else, right? Of course, the Seahawks traded Metcalf to the Steelers this offseason in an absolute blockbuster, and now he'll be their workhorse receiver after trading away George Pickens. With three 1,000-yard seasons and 48 career touchdowns to his name, Metcalf could be dangerous former team, especially with a chip on his shoulder.
New Orleans Saints (Week 3) - Demario Davis
The Saints' roster is in dire shape right now, with most of their key players getting older and older. Despite that, Davis, 36, continues to excel in the middle of the defense, recording a team-high 136 tackles last season.
Arizona Cardinals (Weeks 4 & 10) - Trey McBride
McBride has quietly developed into one of the top tight ends in the league, finishing second among players at the position and 11th overall with 1,149 yards last season. His scoring touch isn't really there yet as he has just six touchdowns in three seasons, but with a shiny new contract in hand, the Cardinals clearly believe he'll find it in due time.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 5) - Tristan Wirfs
Wirfs may not attract the headlines that star wideout Mike Evans does, but he's probably the most important cog in the Bucs' offensive machine. He's not only made four-consecutive Pro Bowls, but he's the first player ever to be a first-team All-Pro at both right and left tackle.
Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 6) - Travis Hunter
It was tempting to put Brian Thomas Jr. here, but it's hard not to think about Hunter's potential. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner seems intent on playing both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL, and the Jaguars seem very supportive. It seems like he'll start primarily on offense while playing some defense, but who knows what his role will be once this game rolls around.
Houston Texans (Week 7) - Will Anderson Jr.
For as many problems as the Texans had last season, their pass rush was one of the best in the league. Danielle Hunter led the team with 12 sacks, but Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick in 2023, was right behind him with 11 in 14 games. Add in the fact that he's still just 23 years old, and he'll be a dominant force for a long time.
Washington Commanders (Week 9) - Terry McLaurin
McLaurin was eternally underrated while Washington toiled in mediocrity, but was able to show the wider NFL fanbase just how good he truly is last season with Jayden Daniels throwing to him. The 29-year-old had 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.
Los Angeles Rams (Weeks 11 & 16) - Puka Nacua
After entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2023, Nacua has quickly become a league-wide star. Even though he only played 11 games last season due to injury, he still had an impressive 79 receptions for 990 yards and three touchdowns. If he stays healthy, he can easily return to All-Pro status.
Tennessee Titans (Week 12) - Jeffery Simmons
Simmons doesn't get much national attention due to playing for a bad team and not stuffing the stat sheet, but he still manages to be one of the league's best defensive linemen. With how weak the Seahawks are along the interior offensive line, they'll have their hands full with Simmons.
Minnesota Vikings (Week 13) - Justin Jefferson
Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the league today, with his only competition being Cincinnati Bengals star and former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase. Last season, Jefferson had 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns, though he now has J.J. McCarthy throwing his way instead of new Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.
Atlanta Falcons (Week 14) - Jessie Bates III
Bates' four-year, $64 million contract raised some eyebrows when he signed with Atlanta, but he's proven to be worth every penny. The 28-year-old has 10 interceptions over his two seasons with the Falcons.
Indianapolis Colts (Week 15) - Jonathan Taylor
On a roster with many good but not great players, Taylor stands out as a notable exception. He rushed for 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, finishing near the top of the league in both categories despite missing time due to injuries.
Carolina Panthers (Week 17) - Derrick Brown
Brown missed pretty much all of last season due to a knee injury, so this is admittedly dependant on him returning to form. With how dominant he was before the injury, though, it's hard not to pick him.
