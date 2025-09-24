Former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson hits new low with benching and new trade rumors
The Seattle Seahawks are seeing one of their former quarterbacks see his career go down the drain from across the country.
Russell Wilson was benched by the New York Giants after an 0-3 start and a loss in Week 3 to the Kansas City Chiefs where the team scored just nine points. Wilson will be replaced by rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart, so trade rumors have begun to ramp up for the former Seahawks legend.
"The New York Giants have officially begun a new era. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that New York will start rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart over Russell Wilson in Week 4," Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox wrote.
"With Jameis Winston in the fold as Dart's backup/mentor, the Giants should immediately view Winston as expendable.
"While Wilson has only looked good in one of his three outings this season, he's a very experienced starter who could potentially fill in for one of the myriad of injured quarterbacks for a game or two.
"Perhaps more importantly, Wilson's $2 million base salary would make him a reasonable target for virtually any team. That's why Wilson makes our list and Atlanta Falcons backup Kirk Cousins—who has a $27.5 million base salary—does not."
The Giants have experienced a pair of duds from Wilson, but they got one game of brilliance from the former Seahawks quarterback, accomplishing something he never did in 10 years with Seattle, or at any point in his career.
In Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, Wilson threw for 450 yards on 30 of 41 passing for three touchdowns, but the Giants lost in overtime at AT&T Stadium.
Wilson proved in that start that he still has some of the magic from the Seattle days, but that it only comes few and far between. A team could trade for him to try and salvage their season like the Cincinnati Bengals or New Orleans Saints, but a return to the Seahawks appears unlikely as Sam Darnold looks strong over the first three weeks for Seattle.
