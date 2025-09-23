Seahawks legend Russell Wilson surprisingly benched by Giants
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is with his third team since leaving the pacific northwest and it could be his last after a recent announcement from his head coach.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the New York Giants are benching Wilson in favor of first-round rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Wilson threw for over 450 yards in the team's Week 2 loss against the Dallas Cowboys, but failed to perform well in the team's Week 3 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
Wilson was a third-round pick for the Seahawks in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent 10 seasons in Seattle, leading the team to a win in Super Bowl XLVIII in just his second year in the league.
While he has enjoyed a tremendous career and could be en route to the Hall of Fame, it's clear that his heyday with the Seahawks is far removed from where he is. Wilson did prove that he has the ability to perform well, setting a new career-high in passing yards in Week 2 against the Cowboys, but it's clear that the team felt it was time for Dart to get his chance as the starter.
It remains to be seen if Wilson will be a starter again in the NFL, but his time with the Seahawks is clearly where his best football was played and the benching is just another reminder of that.
