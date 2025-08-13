How Trail Blazers sale affects Seahawks
A sale of the Seattle Seahawks has been an inevitability for years, but there never seemed to be any progress on that front. Until now, that is.
When former Seahawks owner Paul Allen passed away in 2018, his will dictated that his sports teams be sold and the proceeds be donated to philanthropic causes. Allen, a Microsoft co-founder who helped keep the Seahawks in Seattle amidst threats of moving to Anaheim, also owned the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers and a large minority stake in MLS' Seattle Sounders.
The first domino finally fell on Wednesday, as Tom Dundon, owner of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, reportedly agreed to buy the Trail Blazers at a valuation of more than $4 billion. Dundon and his group intend to keep the Trail Blazers in Portland, which is great news for basketball fans in the Pacific Northwest.
With the Trail Blazers sale now (mostly, the NBA still needs to approve it) taken care of, could the Seahawks be next up on the docket? If one team insider's word is anything to go by, fans shouldn't hold their breath.
Seahawks sale still far off despite Trail Blazers news
According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, a Seahawks sale is still not on the horizon as Jody Allen, Paul's younger sister, continues to sort out his estate.
"Paul Allen's will stated that the Seahawks and Blazers are to be sold," Henderson wrote on social media. "Jody Allen has said her brother's estate could take up to 20 years to settle, and it has long seemed that the Seahawks would be the last of his assets to be sold given the ever-increasing value of NFL teams."
NFL valuations have indeed skyrocketed over the past few years. In just the past three years, the Denver Broncos have sold for $4.65 billion and the Washington Commanders have sold for $6.05 billion.
According to Sportico's NFL team valuations released on Wednesday, the Seahawks are valued at an impressive $6.59 billion, so they could set the record for an NFL team sale if Jody Allen decided to sell today. If she waits, though, the team's value should only continue to rise exponentially.
So, it's easy to see why the estate is waiting to sell the Seahawks. Once it sells its stake in the Sounders, then things might truly get interesting.
