'I'm Going To Be a Seahawk': Ernest Jones IV Confident in Return to Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald didn't view the acquisition of linebacker Ernest Jones IV's talents as a rental. The fourth-year linebacker doesn't, either.
With the 2024 season ended, Jones’ contract is set to expire after he’s played just 10 games in a Seahawks uniform. Despite reports last week that contract talks between Jones’ representation and Seattle’s front office have stalled, Jones is confident a deal will get done.
“Nah, it’s heading in the right direction for sure,” Jones said of contract discussions after Seattle’s Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, per The Tacoma News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. “We’re going to get it done. I’m going to be a Seahawk, I firmly believe that. I believe in the guys — my agents and the front office — are going to get it figured out.”
Jones added he “definitely” feels he will be re-signed before free agency opens in March, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.
That would go a long way toward settling any doubts in the middle of Macdonald’s defense, as Jones and rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight became an effective duo following the Seahawks’ Week 10 bye week.
Jones was a force at inside linebacker for Seattle, totaling 94 tackles, two pass deflections, an interception, a tackle for loss and a half sack in 10 games with the Seahawks. Combined with his six games in Tennessee to begin the season, Jones recorded his third straight 100-tackle season (138).
Macdonald made it clear before Seattle’s regular-season finale he wanted his prized acquisition back on the team.
“We love him. We love him. He's a great player,” Macdonald said of Jones on Dec. 30. “There's a poise to how he operates, which I respect. I think [Jones] loves football. Those are the guys that do really well here. He would do great in a lot of organizations, probably every organization. I think he's a great fit here. We love him. I think he loves it here, too. It's been great so far.”
The Seahawks dealt then-starter Jerome Baker and mid-round draft compensation for Jones before their Week 8 game against the Bills. It was the first blockbuster trade by the Macdonald regime as the first-year head coach searched for ways to alleviate a porous defense that allowed 168.5 rush yards per game in its previous four contests.
Jones answered the call, and the improvements were notable once the Seahawks released Tyrel Dodson and Knight stepped into the lineup. Seattle gave up 103 rush yards per game over its final 10 games and was above average in multiple other defensive categories.
It’s no secret Jones will command a hefty payday as his rookie contract expires. That's why the Rams traded him in late August. But Jones is bought in on Macdonald and the young coach’s system, and wants to stay where he is.
“Just our whole body of work,” Jones said of what encourages him about Seattle’s current team. “I missed OTAs, I missed training camp, but when I came in these guys just took me in, welcomed me in like they had known me. The work I’ve seen those guys putting in, I just know — if we continue that, we’re going to be a hell of a team.”
Jones was traded twice in less than two months — the first time from the Rams, the team that drafted him, and then from the Tennessee Titans. He said soon after arriving in Seattle in October that it’s a place he would like to be long-term.
The 25-year-old linebacker appears relieved to be with the Seahawks after an up-and-down year, which requires some level of comfortability he’s not going anywhere.
“Everything I’ve been through this year has been tough for me,” Jones added. “But God’s seen me through. I made it out, and I’m just blessed to be here, honestly, if I’m being real with you.”
More Seahawks News
5 Key Turning Points in Seahawks' Season-Ending Victory
Seahawks Fire OC Ryan Grubb After One Season
Seahawks' Geno Smith Enjoys Career Day, Sets Stage For Interesting Offseason
Byron Murphy II Active as Seahawks Wrap Up Season at Rams
Seahawks Sign CB Artie Burns, NT Brandon Pili From Practice Squad