Report: Seahawks, Ernest Jones IV Pause Contract Talks
The Seattle Seahawks and starting linebacker Ernest Jones IV have "amicably paused discussions" regarding a contract extension, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport added the two parties could resume discussions at any point, but the standout linebacker appears set to hit the free agent market in the spring.
Earlier this week, Jones said he "would love to be" in Seattle, but noted how it's far from a guarantee that he'd be back.
"Yeah, I think words and all of that is kind of the same. Everything's going that way," Jones said. "Coaches, like me, I love it here. I would love to be here. But as far as [an] extension or free agency, I'm kind of just letting my agent handle it, letting the organization handle it, and hopefully, you know, we get something done so I can be around."
If Jones does indeed walk away, it would be a crushing blow to the Seahawks' defense. Seattle acquired Jones from the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 23 in exchange for linebacker Jerome Baker and draft picks, and he immediately made a major difference, particularly against the run.
In nine games with Seattle, Jones has 85 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble.
Jones and rookie Tyrice Knight proved to be a much better fit than the previous linebacker duo of Baker and Tyrel Dodson, so to lose one of them after just half a season would be less than ideal to put it lightly.
That's especially true considering the Seahawks had to replace both of their starting linebackers last offseason in Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks. Mike Macdonald has shown promise in his first year as head coach, but this much turnover in the middle of the defense would be brutal for any coach.
The Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams, the team that drafted Jones in 2021, in their season finale on Sunday, and they hope it's not the last time he suits up for them.
