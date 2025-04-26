If healthy, 5th-round WR Tory Horton is unicorn in Seahawks offense
Had Seattle Seahawks fifth-round wide receiver Tory Horton not suffered a serious, undisclosed knee injury in his final season at Colorado State, he likely would've been off the draft board much earlier than 166th overall.
Horton, who has a unique blend of size and speed at 6-foot-3, 196 pounds, posted back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023, including a combined 16 touchdowns. He's a polished route-runner with strong hands and was still the No. 13-ranked wide receiver in the draft by ESPN despite his injury.
Even after the injury that cost him most of the 2024 season, Horton bounced back to participate at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash, showing off the speed that helped him become a consistent producer at Colorado State.
In some ways, Horton is a more refined, less physically complete version of Dareke Young, who the Seahawks drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Lenoir-Rhyne. Young has shown upside in the preseason but still hasn't developed into a regular season contributor.
If Horton doesn't have any lingering knee issues, he could be an instant contributor in Klint Kubiak's offense. He has straight-line speed that maybe no other receiver on the Seahawks possesses, and his length makes him a dangerous vertical threat when he gets behind defenses.
Seattle desperately needed pass-catchers who could line up outside the numbers, as Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have each been most effective during their careers running routes from the slot. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who the Seahawks signed in free agency, has a blended skill set like Horton, but lacks the speed as a vertical receiver. Horton could fill that role for Seattle immediately.
At the very least, he's valuable depth and could cost Young a roster spot in late August depending on how the training camp competition shakes out. Currently, there's no other receiver on the Seahawks roster like Horton.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks winners and losers after first 3 rounds of 2025 NFL draft
NFL exec offers savage assessment of new Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe
Former Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson arrested after 2025 NFL draft party
2025 NFL draft: Seahawks earn ‘B’ grade for drafting Alabama’s Jalen Milroe