Infamous Russell Wilson interception looms as top moment from this century
Ask any Seattle Seahawks fan what moment in franchise history they'd like to have back, and there's about a 99 percent chance they'll answer with Russell Wilson's infamous interception at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.
Really, what else is there to say about this play that hasn't been said already?
With the ball at the 1-yard line, the Seahawks had the chance to re-take the lead with 20 seconds left and win their second straight Super Bowl, but instead of giving the ball to one of the best power running backs ever in Marshawn Lynch, they elected to have Wilson throw a slant to Ricardo Lockette. New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler made them pay, stepping in front of Lockette for a crushing interception.
Unfortunately for the Seahawks, their misery made for great entertainment for NFL fans as a whole. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently ranked Wilson's pick as the sixth-best NFL moment of the 21st Century.
"The Seahawks looked like world-beaters after stomping all over Peyton Manning's Broncos to cap the 2013 season," Benjamin wrote. "They were poised to go back-to-back with a goal-line opportunity against the Patriots late in Super Bowl XLIX. And then Pete Carroll infamously let Russell Wilson uncork a throw rather than hand the rock to the bludgeon Marshawn Lynch. Butler's split-second pick to end the game left Seattle's sideline aghast."
Right away, it was clear that the Seahawks earned their place in infamy with that play. The reactions from the sideline showcased almost every negative emotion known to man, with the likes of Pete Carroll and Richard Sherman being particularly animated. It's hard to think of another time where NFL players/coaches had reactions that animated.
Unfortunately, that still stands as the last time the Seahawks made the Super Bowl, and they haven't really come close to getting back since. If/when they get back to the big game, they'll definitely look to erase the stench that this interception left them with.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Rising 4th-round pick is Seahawks’ most-likely breakout candidate in 2025
New-look Seahawks skill group earns lower grade than Rams, Cards, 49ers
Why Seahawks RBs could see roles expanded under new OC Klint Kubiak
Mike Florio has Sam Darnold on list of NFL QBs on the hot seat this year