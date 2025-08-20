Insane coverage stat shows how good Richard Sherman was with Seahawks
The Legion of Boom era is long over, but it was undoubtedly the most dominant stretch of Seattle Seahawks football in the franchise's 49-year history. While the scheme under Pete Carroll was great, the players were even better, and Richard Sherman might have been the best of the group.
In seven seasons with the Seahawks, Sherman was a four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, posting eight interceptions in back-to-back seasons from 2012-13.
He started 136 total games, amassing 368 tackles, six tackles for loss, 32 interceptions, and 99 pass deflections. Sherman returned two of his picks for touchdowns with Seattle as well.
Raw production at such a high volume is always impressive, while still not fully explaining a player's impact. Some advanced statistics can be overblown, but others do highlight how dominant a certain player was in their prime.
According to data from Pro Football Focus and compiled by X (formerly Twitter) user StatAcccount, Sherman posted the lowest passer rating allowed by any cornerback from 2006-24 over a trio of different three-year samples from 2011-15.
Put more simply, Sherman's run with the Seahawks during that period was arguably the most dominant the NFL has seen in the 21st century.
Sherman's most elite set of seasons was from 2012-14, allowing just a 36.2 passer rating. The Seahawks made the Super Bowl twice — winning one — in those three seasons. After the second and third-place sets of data, also held by Sherman, the Oakland Raiders' Nnamdi Asomugha came in fourth with a 45.1 passer rating allowed from 2006-08.
Even more impressive, Sherman played 2,133 snaps in his league-leading trio of seasons. No other player in the top 10 eclipsed the 2,000-snap mark, with former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel's 2006-08 stretch being the closest (53.0 passer rating allowed in 2,001 snaps).
The only player to rival Sherman in the last decade was J.C. Jackson with the Patriots from 2018-21 (48.0 passer rating allowed from 2019-21; 49.6 rating from 2018-20). After multiple injuries and off-field issues, Jackson hasn't played in the NFL since 2023.
Sherman is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer, especially after earning another Pro Bowl and All-Pro nod with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. He was the true definition of a shutdown corner for most of his career.
