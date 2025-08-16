Mike Macdonald breaks down his coaching style with Seahawks great Richard Sherman
It's impossible not to like what the Seattle Seahawks have done so far this year, even if it's only been a couple of preseason games. They started out by pounding Pete Carroll's Raiders on the ground with a seemingly-impossible run blocking performance across the board. Last night, they proved it wasn't a fluke - dominating Andy Reid's Chiefs at the line of scrimmage early on in a 33-16 win.
When one player puts in a remarkable performance, he deserves all the credit. When a whole unit plays well, the coach for that group deserves a nod. When the entire team balls out like these Seahawks did last night, you have to assume that the head coach got them fired up to play at their very best.
That's certainly the case for Mike Macdonald, who has his team performing at a high level in all three phases at a time when most teams are looking rusty and out of sync.
None of this is an accident, either. Listen to Macdonald telling Seahawks great Richard Sherman about his coaching philosophy and you'll hear the passion and the precision that seems to have this franchise playing at a level that they haven't since Sherman was in his prime.
Mike Macdonald chats with Richard Sherman
General manager John Schneider has flaws and blindspots like any NFL executive, but it's becoming clear that he hit a grand slam by waiting through the playoffs to hire Macdonald last year.
