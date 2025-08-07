Insider: Seahawks can thank lackluster offense for predicted regression in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks might've overperformed in 2024 en route to 10 wins (though still no playoff berth). That surely means some regression is coming, because they weren't quite a legitimate 10-win team. Unfortunately, some offseason moves on offense all but guarantee that regression is coming.
The Seahawks seemingly downgraded at quarterback and wide receiver, and the offensive coordinator is a question mark as of now. Plus, their offensive line, the main offender here, is still pretty porous. That's why one insider thinks the Hawks are headed for last in the NFC West.
Insider predicts reversal of record for Seahawks
In 2024, the Seahawks finished 10-7. In 2025, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton predicts that they'll flip that and lose 10 games this time. He also believes that will put them squarely in last place by two games in the deep NFC West.
"Head coach Mike Macdonald, a proven defensive play-caller, will have his side of the ball operating at a high level, but don't expect the same on the offense," Moton said. All the changes suggest that side of the ball will regress.
"Last year, Sam Darnold played at a Pro Bowl level with the Minnesota Vikings' strong supporting cast," Moton argued. "In Seattle, he won't have a cohesive offensive line as the team prepares to start two or three new players on the interior of that unit.
One of their better blockers, offensive tackle Abraham Lucas, has missed 21 games because of injuries over the last two years, so he can't really be relied upon anyway. First-round pick Grey Zabel is a question mark until he plays legit NFL snaps as well.
"Many will blame Seattle's offensive struggles on Darnold, but skeptics should look at an unsolidified front line," Moton concluded. "The Seahawks' defense will keep them in most games, but their offense will leave a lot to be desired." That's not a recipe for success in 2025.
