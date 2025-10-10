Jaguars' rushing attack presents unique challenge for Seahawks
The perfect storm is brewing heading into the Seattle Seahawks' Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 12.
One of the league's best rushing defenses will clash with one of the league's best rushing offenses. Seattle is allowing just 83 rushing yards per game (third), while Jacksonville is rushing for 137 (fifth).
Those two units are a big reason why these two teams are separated by just one game and are emerging as early playoff contenders. The Jaguars' offense has consistently pounded the rock, controlling the time of possession, while the Seahawks have forced their opponents into passing situations.
Jacksonville is led by running back Travis Etienne Jr., who is on pace for the best season of his four-year career. Etienne is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and, if he continues his current production, is projected to finish with 1,500 rushing yards this season.
The Jaguars have six rushing touchdowns this season, while the Seahawks have only allowed two this entire season. Jacksonville is totaling 4.9 yards per carry as a team, and Seattle is giving up just 3.3 yards per carry.
Something has to give when the Seahawks travel to face the Jaguars in a heavyweight showdown.
Despite all its injuries, Seattle has remained mostly healthy along the defensive line. Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed and Mike Morris have formed a stonewall defensive interior, while linebackers Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight and Drake Thomas have been a formidable second level to back up that unit.
Jones said early in the season that the run defense was the main area the Seahawks felt they could shut down opponents, and that's proved true thus far. There has been very little room for opposing running backs to operate.
If Seattle can shut down Etienne and put the onus on Trevor Lawrence, who has been up and down through the air this season, there's a good chance Jacksonville's offense will struggle to produce points. But if the Jaguars get the ball moving on the ground, it could be a long day for a banged-up Seahawks defense.
