Johnathan Hankins' return means every Seahawks player attended OTAs
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins' return to practice is not only big news on its own, but also big news for what it means for the team.
Hankins, who signed a one-year extension this offseason to remain in Seattle, is a big-bodied lineman who can clog up space in the middle. He only played 35 percent of defensive snaps last season, and his underlying numbers were not that great, but his ability to take up space is very valuable on its own.
With Hankins taking the field on Thursday, though, every player on the 90-man roster has now suited up in the first two weeks of organized team activities. Some players deliberately sit out of OTAs due to a contract situation or other circumstances, but the Seahawks have nos such instances.
OTA attendance obviously isn't necessary, but it is nice when everyone shows up. Linebacker Ernest Jones, who also signed an extension this offseason, believes the perfect attendance says a lot about the team's buy-in.
“I think for this team, we are bought into the goal, the mission,’’ Jones said, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “And the goal is to put another (Super Bowl) banner up in here, and I think everyone believes in that and we’re going to show up to work and do what we have to do to make sure we get it done.’’
Jones, who won a Super Bowl as a rookie with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, added that the perfect attendance wasn't necessarily coordinator, but rather just happened naturally.
“The best teams I’ve been around, OTAs were really good, so I think that’s just a direct reflection of the work you get in here and what carries you into the season,’’ Jones said.
