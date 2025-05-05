Key Seahawks 2025 NFL draft pick in the mix for critical right guard competition
The Seattle Seahawks worked hard to restructure their interior offensive line this offseason, drafting top guard prospect Grey Zabel at No. 18 overall before selecting two other versatile linemen later in the draft. Both of the team's starting guards could differ from last season.
Zabel is still projected to fit in as the Seahawks' new starting left guard, while rookie sixth-round pick Bryce Cabeldue will have a chance to compete for the right guard spot, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. The former Kansas offensive tackle took snaps there in the team's rookie mini camp from May 2-3, while seventh-rounder Mason Richman lined up at right tackle.
“You can see the skill set, the movement, see things we’ve seen on tape, see the attitude,” Macdonald said, per Dugar. “We will work on the finish and all that stuff when it becomes time, but really good first step with those guys. It’s fun to see it come to life.”
Assuming Abe Lucas is healthy, there isn't much opportunity for a new starter to emerge at right tackle. But Cabeldue in the right guard competition is one to watch, as he will compete with former starter Anthony Bradford and 2024 draft picks Sataoa Laumea and Christian Haynes for a role.
It won't be an easy competition to win, but it should be considered wide open. Bradford struggled in the first 11 games of the season before suffering a season-ending injury, and neither Laumea nor Haynes solidified themselves as the future of that position. Haynes, a third-round pick out of UConn, was by far the more disappointing of the two because of his draft position.
If Cabeldue emerges as a clear leader among them, there's a chance he earns the start as a rookie with Zabel on the opposite side. That could either set the Seahawks up for a long, prosperous future on the interior of the offensive line, or it could mean they're left searching for answers in the middle of a long season once again.
