Raiders OC Chip Kelly says ex-Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'like a second coach'
It's abundantly clear that the main selling point for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith going to the Las Vegas Raiders was his relationship with new head coach Pete Carroll, who previously helped revive his career in the Emerald City.
However, there's another high-profile relationship that may have impact his decision: with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
The relationship between Smith and Kelly goes back well over a decade, as the latter attempted to recruit the former to play for him at Oregon. More recently, Kelly coached Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Geno's cousin, en route to a national championship last season.
So far, Smith and Kelly seem to be getting along great in their first time working together regularly.
“In many ways, it’s a dream come true,” Smith said Thursday, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “I’ve revered coach Kelly, and I’ve always thought he’s been an excellent coach throughout his career and a guy who I really wanted to play for, even back then when I was in high school. It didn’t work out that way, but God works in mysterious ways, and here we are today in Las Vegas. Being with Chip, you get to know him as a man and know what he’s about. He’s an outstanding human being, but also has a great mind for football and understands how to motivate guys.”
After missing out on Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford, the Raiders decided that Smith was their best option at quarterback this offseason, and even gave him a two-year extenion after the trade. Though his physical strengths are solid, what's impressing Kelly the most is actually his mental game.
“Geno’s literally like a second coach,” Kelly said. “When you’re in that room with him and [quarterbacks coach] Greg Olson, there’s a lot of ideas going around. And then it’s just a matter of corralling it. Because sometimes you can have too many ideas. Like, let’s try to do a million things, and then you don’t get good at one thing. But his football acumen is really off the charts, and it’s impressive to be around him.”
Smith may not have the most decorated career, but he is a 10-year veteran who knows the game inside and out, so it's no surprise he's impressing Kelly. Now, the Raiders hope that will translate to his play on the field.
