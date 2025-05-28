All eyes on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold as NFL teams begin OTAs
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks were one of 20 NFL teams to begin organized team activities (OTAs). While the Seahawks have several new faces to integrate, including their 11-player rookie draft class, all eyes will be on quarterback Sam Darnold.
After a monster season as the starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold cashed in by signing a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks in free agency. The former No. 3 overall pick was a feel-good story in 2024, but that was an entirely different situation.
Darnold was under very little pressure to succeed last season and had the advantage of playing under QB wizard Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota. Now that the pressure is on, can Darnold live up to the elevated expectations in Seattle?
A new feature from CBS Sports broke down one thing to watch for each NFC team during OTAs. For the Seahawks, all eyes will be on Darnold as he adjusts to life outside of Minnesota.
"Darnold was in the perfect situation with the Vikings," wrote CBS Sports' Garrett Podell. "Now, he's on a Seahawks team that had massive offensive line issues in 2024. Seattle allowed a 39.4% quarterback pressure rate in 2024, the third-highest in the league last season."
Aside from Seattle's offensive line issues, Podell raised concerns about Darnold's ability to handle pressure, something he'll be watching closely.
"Darnold melts when pressured: he was pressured 49 times combined in Week 18 at the Detroit Lions and in a wild card round loss at the Los Angeles Rams, and the Vikings were blown out twice as a result. Yes, Darnold can't get hit in practice, but it will be interesting to see how he acclimates to becoming the Seahawks quarterback."
The Vikings' incredible season fizzled out in the final weeks due to back-to-back poor performances from Darnold. It's fair to question how he will hold up with an objectively worse offensive line than he had in Minnesota.
Last season, Darnold set for career highs in all relevant categories, passing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 102.5. That's all in the past now, though.
Darnold prove he can lead a team when the situation around him isn't perfect. Until he does, all eyes will be on No. 14 this season in Seattle.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Former Seahawk says WR room got along great - after Percy Harvin left
Shaun Alexanders shares with Kay Adams what he told Jalen Milroe
Seahawks reset defense around Ravens superstar in 5-year NFL redraft
NFL analyst picks emerging Seahawks OT for new offensive line award