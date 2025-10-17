Latest Seattle Seahawks injury report provides hope for depleted secondary
Injuries are something for every team to overcome. While the list of injuries hasn't spoiled the Seattle Seahawks this season, there have been significant injuries that have affected games, especially in the secondary.
Star cornerback Devon Witherspoon, safety Julian Love, and cornerback Riq Woolen have all missed games due to their injuries throughout the season. It has especially been tough with Witherspoon and Love out, but there have been some good veterans and rookies stepping up.
Seahawks practice report lists Spoon and J Love among the limited participants. That's a sign they have a chance to play Monday night.— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 16, 2025
Riq was a full participant. Also a good sign.
Here's full report: pic.twitter.com/GIQNjgJ55g
Thursday's practice report provided a hopeful insight into the likelihood of some of the injured defensive backs returning to the field for the Seahawks' Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.
Love (hamstring) and Witherspoon (knee) were listed as limited participants for Thursday's practice. Woolen was a full participant (concussion).
Other defensive injuries to note were cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (hamstring) being a limited participant, defensive tackle Jarran Reed (knee) fully active, and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and defensive end Leonard Williams were limited due to rest. Finally, outside linebacker Derick Hall (oblique) remains out for an undisclosed amount of time.
Love hasn't played since the Seahawks' 23-20 Week 4 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. Love has played three solid games this season. Since he has been out, rookie safety Nick Emmmawori and Ty Okada have been filling in at the strong safety position. Emmanwori has been making his presence known with the Seahawks' defense and showing he might be a big steal being a second-round pick for Seattle in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This season has been especially tough for Witherspoon. He suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and missed some time before making his way back for the Week 4 matchup. He hasn't played since Week 4. A lot of signs point to the two-time Pro-Bowler to step up into the starting lineup. Derion Kendrick has been incredibly efficient at times for Seattle as the main nickelback.
Woolen missed the Week 6's 20-12 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It comes after the concussion he suffered in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Woolen's place, the Seahawks elevated veteran Shaquill Griffin and had him start.
There is still time for the limited practice players to get healthy enough to be at their best for the matchup against the Texans. There are some problems with the Texans' offense, led by third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud. Houston is on a down year, ranking 22nd in points per game (21.6) and tying for 21st in passing yards per game (198.2). They may need to be as efficient as possible, with the Texans possessing the top-ranked scoring defense in the league.
The Seahawks will look forward to the likely return of three of their top defensive backs because they're going to need them.
