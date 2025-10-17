NFL insider details offseason gains paying off big for Seattle Seahawks
Traditionally, the Seattle Seahawks have been relatively reserved when it comes making offseason acquisitions, and that approach has worked decently well for them.
This offseason, however, the Seahawks were one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL. By far their biggest move was bringing in Sam Darnold, the most-coveted quarterback on the free agent market. That wasn't their only big free agency move, as they also brought in a pair of former Pro Bowlers in wide receiver Cooper Kupp and pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.
They then added a host of impressive players in the NFL Draft a month later, including first-round guard Grey Zabel, second-round safety Nick Emmanwori and fifth-round wide receiver Tory Horton.
A third of the way through the season, Seahawks general manager John Schneider looks like a genius. Darnold has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far, throwing 11 touchdowns to three interceptions with outstanding underlying numbers. Not to be outdone, the other newcomers - both veterans and rookies - have been great as well.
Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars perfectly showcased the fruits of Schneider's labor. Darnold was efficient once again, throwing for 295 yards and two touchdowns. Kupp had his first touchdown as a Seahawk, Lawrence had his first two sacks with the team, Emmanwori had a season-high nine tackles and the list goes on.
After the game, head coach Mike Macdonald began his locker room speech by saying “look, we won this game because of what we did in the offseason,” and he is absolutely correct. The Athletic's Michael Shawn-Dugar described the Seahawks' success this season as a "victory lap" for Schneider, and it's hard to argue.
"The 2025 season is shaping up to be quite the victory lap for Schneider, primarily because of Darnold (and the trade of QB Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders), Lawrence, the pass-blocking stability first-round rookie left guard Grey Zabel has already brought to the offensive line and the bet that receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba could lead a prolific pass attack after DK Metcalf was traded," Dugar wrote. "Not to mention the return on investment from smaller moves like re-signing cornerback Josh Jobe (for $2 million), drafting receiver Tory Horton in Round 5 and claiming cornerback Derion Kendrick off waivers.
There was definitely some heat on Schneider after many of his 2024 offseaosn moves blew up in his face, but the Seahawks chose to stay the course and signed him to an extension in July. Needless to say, they're happy with the early results.
"That move is looking better and better, as Sunday’s game was the latest piece of evidence in the case that this was one of Schneider’s best offseasons. The dice-roll on Darnold is doing the heavy lifting, but when guys like Lawrence, Kupp and Emmanwori have an outsized impact on victories, it serves as another feather in the cap for the guy tasked with giving Macdonald a competitive roster."
